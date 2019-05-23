Bond denied again for Chesterfield woman charged with baby’s death

(Courtesy: Amber Alert) 11-month-old Harlee Lewis.

(Courtesy: WPDE) Breanna Lewis denied bond again for the death of her 11-month-old daughter.



CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO/WPDE) – The fourth Circuit Court judge has denied bond again for a woman charged with the death of her 11-month-old daughter last May.

According to WPDE, Judge Paul Burch denied bond for Breanna Lewis due to the seriousness of allegations against her.

Chesterfield County deputies say in 2018, Lewis was arrested after being accused of killing her daughter Harlee Lewis and putting her body in a diaper box.

Authorities say she was initially charged with improper disposal of human remains and filing a false police report after finding her daughter’s body.

Officials say she was later charged with homicide by child abuse.

According to deputies, Lewis was denied bond earlier this year.

WPDE reports a judge ordered a mental evaluation for Lewis earlier this year as well, and her attorneys said she was found to be competent.

The report also says Lewis can request another bond hearing in 120 days.

She’s being held at the Chesterfield County Detention Center.