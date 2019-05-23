Company donates active shooter vests to over 80 school districts in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A military supply company has donated bullet proof vests to school districts across the state.

US Patriot Tactical is donating 83 active shooter armor kits. That’s one per district.

Today the Governor and Richland County Sheriff made the announcement.

The kits include a bullet proof vest with two steel plates in them designed to stop bullets from high-powered rifles.

The recently passed state budget includes $10 million to pay resource officers to patrol schools.