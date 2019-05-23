Deputies arrest attempted murder suspect accused of shooting at victim 12 times

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of standing in the street and shooting at another man at least 12 times.

Guyron Garner, 22, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Mill Street man was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Investigators determined that Garner and a 60-year-old unnamed victim got into an argument April 25. According to an incident report, some time later Garner broke into a relative’s home looking for the victim to continue the argument. After Garner left, the victim returned to his own home on Faigler Circle where Garner was standing in the street with a gun.

Deputies say Garner began shooting at least a dozen times but the victim was not hit.

“Fortunately, either he’s a bad shot or the victim is extremely lucky,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But it’s probably both.”

The victim had also fired a single round into the air from his own handgun to encourage Garner to leave.

During a hearing on Thursday (5/23), bond was denied on Garner. Two outstanding 2018 bench warrants for forgery and domestic violence in unrelated cases were also served on him.