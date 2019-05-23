Deputies arrest attempted murder suspect accused of shooting at victim 12 times

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of standing in the street and shooting at another man at least 12 times.

Guyron Garner, 22 (OCSO)

Guyron Garner, 22, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Mill Street man was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Investigators determined that Garner and a 60-year-old unnamed victim got into an argument April 25. According to an incident report, some time later Garner broke into a relative’s home looking for the victim to continue the argument. After Garner left, the victim returned to his own home on Faigler Circle where Garner was standing in the street with a gun.

Deputies say Garner began shooting at least a dozen times but the victim was not hit.

“Fortunately, either he’s a bad shot or the victim is extremely lucky,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “But it’s probably both.”

The victim had also fired a single round into the air from his own handgun to encourage Garner to leave.

During a hearing on Thursday (5/23), bond was denied on Garner. Two outstanding 2018 bench warrants for forgery and domestic violence in unrelated cases were also served on him.

