Lexington man sentenced to 30 years for killing his son after a verbal altercation

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Lexington County man is being sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his son, according to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

58-year-old Heirberone Heava Foster was convicted of murder, after being found guilty of possession of weapon during a violent crime.

In May 2016, 24-year-old Will Foster, Heirberone Foster’s son, was shot and killed in his front yard in the Gaston area following a verbal altercation over a barbeque grill.

Multiple witnesses testified during the trial saying after the verbal altercation was over, Foster went inside the residence for several minutes. He then returned outside carrying a pump action shotgun.

He approached his son, aimed the shotgun at his son, and shot him in the chest. Will was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies were quickly able to apprehend Foster who attempted to flee the scene.

Foster has prior convictions for criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, aggravated assault and battery, assault of a high and aggravated nature, disorderly conduct and multiple other convictions.

Foster will be transported to South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) to begin serving his time.