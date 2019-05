May declared as ALS Awareness month in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – May has been declared as ALS Awareness month in South Carolina.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neuro-degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord.

This afternoon Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette presented the proclamation.

To learn more information about ALS and how to join the fight, visit websc.als.org.