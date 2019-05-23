Troopers: Fatal crash kills motorcyclist on US Highway 21

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a collision between a truck and a motorcycle on Wednesday.

Troopers say the incident happened on U.S. Highway 21 near Old Wire Road around 7:55 p.m.

According to investigators, the truck driver was at a stop sign attempting to cross, when the motorcyclist was travelling south and struck the vehicle.

Authorities say the motorcyclist died after the incident.

Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.