Troopers: Fatal crash kills motorcyclist on US Highway 21
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a collision between a truck and a motorcycle on Wednesday.
Troopers say the incident happened on U.S. Highway 21 near Old Wire Road around 7:55 p.m.
According to investigators, the truck driver was at a stop sign attempting to cross, when the motorcyclist was travelling south and struck the vehicle.
Authorities say the motorcyclist died after the incident.
Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.