Two Gamecock infielders enter NCAA transfer portal

By: Mike Olson

Two Gamecock baseball infielders have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal after the team’s tough season came to end on Tuesday night.

Rising senior Quinntin Perez and rising sophomore Jacob English made their decisions to transfer less than 48 hours after the final out of the Gamecocks’ season.

Perez played in 25 games for the Gamecocks this past season, starting in 21 of them. While Perez hit only.169, he did sport a .405 on-base percentage before having to sit out the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury. The middle infielder was solid on defense with a .972 fielding percentage and just one error.

English, the brother of former Gamecock starter Tanner English, saw significantly less action this past season. He played in 14 games but only stepped up to the plate six times, walking in four of those appearances. English was used mainly as a pinch-runner and scored three runs.

Perez and English join rising junior pitcher Logan Chapman on the list of Gamecocks to enter the transfer portal in 2019.