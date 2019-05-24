Coroner: 4-year old dies after being found in car

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The hot weather has already claimed one life in the Midlands.

Richland Co. coroner Gary Watts says 4-year old Zion Akinrefon of Maryland was found unresponsive in a car at a home in Blythewood.

The coroner says the boy climbed into the unlocked car when no one was looking.

Sheriff Leon Lott says at this time no charges are being filed in the case and it is being ruled an accident.

Deputies say it is the first hyperthermia death of a child left in a vehicle in Richland Co. in four years.