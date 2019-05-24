Deputies searching for vehicle involved in drive-by shooting at a Orangeburg home

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a vehicle seen near a residence that was fired on multiple times.

Investigators were called to a King’s Road residence on May 19 after a resident called 911 saying someone was shooting at her home.

Just after 4 a.m. the female resident heard what she initially believed to be someone knocking on a door. She then realized it was bullets striking her home.

Investigators found the bullets shattered a glass door and pockmarked the front of the residence, according to the report.

There were at least 13 shell casings of 40 caliber were located in a nearby roadway.

Of the five residents in bed inside the home at the time of the shooting, no one in the residence was injured.

If anyone with information about the vehicle or its occupants, call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 534-3550 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC