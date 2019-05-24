Lexington County deputies arrest couple on drug charges at a motel

(Courtesy: LCDC) John Johnston, Jr.

(Courtesy: LCDC) Debra Gilman



LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say they arrested a couple on drug charges at a motel on Wednesday.

Authorities say John Johnston, Jr., 48, faces multiple drug charges after they found heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and meth in his car.

Johnston is also charged with possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Debra Gilman, 47, is charged with possession of less than one gram of meth, according to warrants.

According to investigators, they found both suspects at the Knights Inn on Bush River Road during a routine patrol, where Gilman admitted she was wanted on an active bench warrant out of Calhoun County.

Authorities say Johnston also admitted he had drugs and a weapon in his car and found the items after obtaining a search warrant.

Both are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.