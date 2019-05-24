More than 62,000 pounds of beef recalled right before Memorial Day

(WOLO) – There’s a major recall just as grills around the nation are ready to fire up for Memorial Day.

The USDA has recalled more than 62,000 pounds of beef due to E. coli concerns.

The raw beef products were packaged at the Aurora Packing Company in Illinois.

More than 40 products are affected and have been shipped around the country.

The recall includes short ribs, brisket and ribeyes.

The items have the establishment number Est. 788 with the USDA inspection mark.