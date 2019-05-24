Paw Patrol Live pays special visit to children’s hospital in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The kids at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midlands got a special visit today.

Performers from Paw Patrol Live! race to the rescue to stop by for a visit.

Leader of the pups, Ryder, was able to take pictures with the kids and the kids also had the chance to hear a story from Adventure Bay.

Paw Patrol is a hit children’s television show on Nick Junior.

If you’re interested in seeing the show at Colonial Life Arena, more information on tickets and showtimes can be found at www.coloniallifearena.com