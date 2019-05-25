Gamecock Duo’s Historic Season Ends in the Semifinals

ORLANDO, Fla. – South Carolina women’s tennis senior Ingrid Martins and junior Mia Horvit fell in the semifinals of the NCAA Doubles Championship on Friday night at the USTA National Campus.

Only the second pair to make it to the semis, No. 3-ranked Horvit and Martins’ historic season for South Carolina has officially come to a close after falling to No. 37 Kate Fahey and Brienne Minor of Michigan, 6-2, 6-2.

This season saw Horvit and Martins top the ITA’s doubles rankings twice, setting a program record for the highest doubles ranking. Together, they tallied an overall record of 29-8, including a 15-7 mark against nationally ranked opponents.

