Hurricane Season is approaching and South Carolina Officials want you to be prepared

by Daris Schneider-Bray

Hurricane Season begins June 1st and South Carolina Officials are using this week to get prepared.

South Carolina Emergency Management Division wants everyone in the state to

The 2019 Hurricane Guide has been released and has useful details on what everyone should know and do before and after the landfall of a major hurricane.

Each day this week, SCEMD and local emergency managers will be highlighting was to get prepared for Hurricane season.

Here are the daily topics:

Sunday: Know Your Zone, the Hurricane Guide and the SC Emergency Manager Mobile App

Monday: Create Your Emergency Plan

Tuesday: Build Your Emergency Kit

Wednesday: Review Your Insurance Policy

Thursday: Understanding Hurricane Hazards

Friday: Prepare Your Pets

Saturday: Official Start of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season