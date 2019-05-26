Hurricane Season is approaching and South Carolina Officials want you to be prepared
by Daris Schneider-Bray
Hurricane Season begins June 1st and South Carolina Officials are using this week to get prepared.
Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed May 26 through June 1 as South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week.
South Carolina Emergency Management Division wants everyone in the state to “Know Your Zone” ahead of any emergency.
The 2019 Hurricane Guide has been released and has useful details on what everyone should know and do before and after the landfall of a major hurricane.
Each day this week, SCEMD and local emergency managers will be highlighting was to get prepared for Hurricane season.
Here are the daily topics:
- Sunday: Know Your Zone, the Hurricane Guide and the SC Emergency Manager Mobile App
- Monday: Create Your Emergency Plan
- Tuesday: Build Your Emergency Kit
- Wednesday: Review Your Insurance Policy
- Thursday: Understanding Hurricane Hazards
- Friday: Prepare Your Pets
- Saturday: Official Start of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season