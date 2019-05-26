SC student hospitalized after air conditioner malfunctions on charter bus

by ABC News 4

CHARLESTON,SC (WCIV)- According to a statement from Charleston County School District, one student was taken to the hospital on Friday.

EMS was called to the take C.E. Williams Middle School student to the hospital after the air conditioning aboard a charter bus failed.

The statement said the students were returning from a class trip to Myrtle Beach. EMS was called when they reached Mount Pleasant.

The charter bus was operated by ACW Limo.

The school and the district will review the incident to see if any changes need to be made for out-of-town class trips.

Below is a statement provided Saturday by the Charleston County School District offering further detail about the incident:

“One student from C.E. Williams Middle School was transported by EMS Friday afternoon in Mount Pleasant. While we do not discuss the medical status of our students, first responders at the scene did not report to us that any child was suffering from a seizure. The student who was transported was part of a group from the school that was returning from a class trip to Myrtle Beach. ACW Limo provided four buses. On the way back from Myrtle Beach, the air conditioning in one of the buses started to malfunction. The caravan stopped in Georgetown, and the students and staff were consolidated into the three remaining vehicles with working A/C. However, passengers on a second bus eventually reported they were feeling warm, and one student required medical attention. That bus stopped in Mount Pleasant and EMS was called. School and district staff will review this incident and determine if there any changes that need to take place for out-of-town class trips.”