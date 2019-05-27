LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police need your help to find a man accused of breaking into his wife’s apartment and beating her.

Jamal Davis, 30, is wanted on second degree domestic violence and first degree burglary charges.

Authorities say the incident happened on May 26 at an apartment complex on East Main Street.

According to investigators, around 11:30 p.m., Davis is accused of kicking down the door to his estranged wife’s apartment and punched the victim in the face.

Officers say the victim escaped the apartment but Davis kept beating her and fled from the scene in a dark green Sedan.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries from the attack.

Authorities say Davis is 5’9″ and weighs 210 pounds.

If you know his whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.