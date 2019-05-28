Boys, 6, not in seatbelts die in crash; mom charged with DUI

PICKENS, S.C. (AP/WLOS) — Authorities say 6-year-old twin boys who weren’t wearing seat belts have died in a South Carolina wreck and their mother is charged with driving under the influence.

The Highway Patrol said the head-on crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on state Highway 183 west of Pickens at the intersection of Concord Church Road.

Troopers say Jennifer Knox struck a Kia head on while trying to pass a vehicle towing a boat in her BMW.

Troopers say the BMW flipped on its top, skidded and then hit a ditch, ejecting the children and Knox who was also not wearing a seat belt.

Authorities say Dylan Clark and Camryn Clark of Seneca were killed.

Troopers say Knox was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

She faces two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, child endangerment and other charges.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.

According to WLOS, a GoFundMe account has been created to help fund the funeral expenses of the victims.

