Netflix joins fight against restrictive abortion laws

ATLANTA, GA – Netflix is pledging to join the American Civil Liberties Union in fighting Georgia’s newly signed abortion law.

A bill that bans abortions after a heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy was signed into law earlier this month.

Several producers and actors have since announced their refusal to work in Georgia while others say they will work in the state but will donate to groups fighting the law.

Netflix says it will re-think its position if the law goes into effect January first.

The newly passed abortion bans will take effect if the Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade.