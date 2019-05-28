REPORT: Columbia native transferring from Alabama

By: Mike Olson

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WOLO) — Columbia native Tevin Mack is expected to leave Alabama and enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to Evan Daniels of 247 Sports.

Source: Alabama wing Tevin Mack will transfer. Averaged 9.0 PPG & 3.3 RPG this past season. Will be eligible to play elsewhere right away. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) May 28, 2019

The wing announced Monday that he is withdrawing from the 2019 NBA draft after he did not receive an invite to the NBA draft combine earlier in May.

Mack will become the sixth Crimson Tide basketball player to enter the transfer portal in the offseason after Avery Johnson was fired from the school back in March.

Wherever Mack lands, he will immediately be eligible to play for the upcoming season.

As a redshirt junior last year, Mack played in 34 games, starting 24 of them. He ranked third on the team in double figure scoring games and shot 42 percent from the field.

Mack’s decision to transfer will land him on his third team in five years after two seasons with Texas and one with Alabama.