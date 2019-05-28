Seventh Woods’ decision most likely coming next week

By: Mike Olson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Hammond star Seventh Woods has made his decision on where he’ll play his final year of college basketball, and that decision is most likely coming next week according to ABC Columbia sources.

Woods has said that his top three choices are Gonzaga, Michigan and South Carolina. Gonzaga and South Carolina were both in his top three choices coming out of high school as well.

The former 4 star recruit spent three seasons at UNC where he played in 94 games. This past season, Woods served as the backup point guard behind Coby White and averaged a career high 2.5 points and 2.1 assists per game.

Woods will have to sit out next season due to NCAA transfer rules unless he walks on to a team.

It is worth noting that South Carolina has no more scholarship spots available since A.J. Lawson announced that he is returning to the team for the 2019-2020 season.