Now you can order Alexa to forget what you just said

(CNN) – Amazon’s AI assistant, Alexa, will now be able to forget everything you say.

This is a big deal considering recent concerns over privacy. you can command the popular “Alexa” amazon product to delete recent recordings just by saying so.

Until now, users have had to go into the app to delete recordings one by one or go to Amazon’s website to delete all recordings at once.

The new commands are part of a broader push toward privacy as consumers, advocates and legislators are becoming increasingly wary of Alexa-enabled gadgets.