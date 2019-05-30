Coastal faces Auburn Friday in NCAA Tournament

Indianapolis, Ind. – Coastal Carolina baseball received the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Atlanta Regional, it was announced on Monday afternoon jointly by the NCAA and ESPN.

The 2019 Sun Belt Champions (35-24-1) will join Georgia Tech, Auburn and Florida A&M in the Atlanta Regional which will take place May 31 through June 2 (an “if necessary” game is scheduled for June 3) at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Coastal will be playing in its 17th NCAA Regional overall and its second in Atlanta having played in the 2002 Atlanta Regional.

The Chants first game of the regional will be versus the No. 2-seeded Auburn Tigers on Friday, May 31, at noon ET and will be aired on ESPNU.