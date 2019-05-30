Family Dollar to start selling alcohol

MATTHEWS, N.C. (CNN) – Discount retailer Family Dollar is adding booze to boost sales. According to USA Today, about 1,000 stores will start selling alcohol.

The chain announced in March it will close nearly 400 stores this year on top of the more than 120 it closed in 2018. It will also re-brand around 200 stores as ‘Dollar Tree.’

The two operate as a combined company but have underperformed since joining forces in 2015. USA Today reports plans to expand party goods sections and test higher-priced products at its exclusive one-dollar locations.