Four Coastal football game times announced for 2019

Conway, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina athletics department, in conjunction with the Sun Belt Conference office, announced the kickoff times and media outlets for four of the Chants’ 12 games in the upcoming 2019 season on Thursday.

Coastal will begin its first season under new head coach Jamey Chadwell on Saturday, Aug. 31, versus Eastern Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET at the newly-renovated Brooks Stadium.

The Chants will then hit the road for a matchup at Kansas on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. ET, before returning home to host Norfolk State on Saturday, Sept. 14, for a 2 p.m. ET kickoff.

The other game time that was announced was the Thursday night primetime game on Nov. 7 versus Louisiana. The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start and will be nationally-televised on ESPNU.

The 2019 Sun Belt Championship game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT and will be televised live by either ESPN or ESPN2.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Eastern Michigan @ Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 7

Coastal Carolina @ Kansas, 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 14

Norfolk State @ Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m. ET on ESPN3

Thursday, Nov. 7

Louisiana @ Coastal Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU

Saturday, Dec. 7

2019 Sun Belt Championship Game, 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2