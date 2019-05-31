Richland Co. arrest 16 people involved in solicitation of prostitution at local hotel

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 16 individuals charged with solicitation of prostitution.

The sheriff’s department conducted a six hour operation at a local hotel on Thursday, May 30.

The individuals being charged with solicitation of prostitution:

Pelzer, Stanley

Bailey, Nathaniel E.

Brant, Kemaray

March, Gonzalas

Quattlebaum, James

Ramicone, James

Rivera, Luis

Roblero, Fiqueroa

Muppaneni, Krishna

Magan, Bharat

Thomas, Kyle

Riddick, Marion

Clark, Bobbie M.

Berger, Steven

Mosley, Travis

Ilang-Ilang, Jeremy

This operation was set-up with the intention to go after “johns” unlike our previous operations which focused on the girls being trafficked.

The focus was on the buyer, investigators used various websites that are known where the buyers can go to see what is available in the Columbia area.