Richland Co. arrest 16 people involved in solicitation of prostitution at local hotel

Quintara Hatten,

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 16 individuals charged with solicitation of prostitution.

The sheriff’s department conducted a six hour operation at a local hotel on Thursday, May 30.

The individuals being charged with solicitation of prostitution:

  • Pelzer, Stanley
  • Bailey, Nathaniel E.
  • Brant, Kemaray
  • March, Gonzalas
  • Quattlebaum, James
  • Ramicone, James
  • Rivera, Luis
  • Roblero, Fiqueroa
  • Muppaneni, Krishna
  • Magan, Bharat
  • Thomas, Kyle
  • Riddick, Marion
  • Clark, Bobbie M.
  • Berger, Steven
  • Mosley, Travis
  • Ilang-Ilang, Jeremy

This operation was set-up with the intention to go after “johns” unlike our previous operations which focused on the girls being trafficked.

The focus was on the buyer, investigators used various websites that are known where the buyers can go to see what is available in the Columbia area.

 

Categories: Local News, Richland
Share

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts