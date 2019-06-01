Free concerts and movies on the Waterway this summer

by Simon Williams

The Sun News that the Myrtle Beach neighborhood is announcing the lineup for the second annual Grande Dunes Summer Movies and Concert Series.

You can enjoy the events for free, while overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway.

The Sun News says the series will begin June 11 and be held on Tuesday nights every two weeks through August.

While the events are free an open to the public, the Sun News says those attending are encouraged to donate to local charities that partner with Grande Dunes. The Sun News says donations can be made during the events or dropped off at the Grande Dunes Ocean Club and Member’s Club.

EVENT SCHEDULE

June 11 — Movie night: “Bohemian Rhapsody” (PG-13)

June 25 — Concert night: Wonderwall, a Beatles tribute band

*June donations will go to the local Family Justice Center, which provides shelter and aid to victims of family violence.

July 9 — Movie night: “Murder on the Orient Express” (PG-13)

July 23 — Concert night: The Craig Sorrells Project

*July donations will go to Backpack Buddies/Help4Kids, which provides food to hungry children of Horry County.

Aug. 6 — Move night: “The Sandlot” (PG-13)

Aug. 20 — Concert night: Painted Man Band

The Sun News says Grande Dunes suggests those attending to bring a lawn chair or blanket.