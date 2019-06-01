Lexington police:Man wanted for domestic violence and burglary turns himself in

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)-A man wanted for domestic violence and burglary has turned himself into police.

Jamal Theron Davis, 30, is being charged with second-degree Domestic violence and first-degree Burglary.

Lexington police say on May 26th, Davis broke into his estranged wife’s apartment on East Main street, and punched her in the face.

The victim said Davis knocked her phone out of her hands, preventing her from calling police.

The victim told police that she was able to get away from the apartment, in an attempt to seek help, but Davis followed her and started punching her in the head and face.

Davis then fled from scene in a dark green sedan. The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for injuries sustained in the attack.

Davis is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting Bond Court.