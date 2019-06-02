Arrested: Suspects for kidnapping and sexual assault of 14-year-old student

Charleston County Sheriff’s detectives, along with United States Marshals, arrested two suspects for the March kidnapping and sexual assault of a 14-year-old female.

19-year-old Denzell Xavier Furlow and 17-year-old Davionne Allen Towns were arrested Wednesday.

The victim reported that she was abducted on March 22 from a bus stop on Hitching Post Road in the Ponderosa subdivision in West Ashley.

According to an affidavit, the victim’s parent reported to the Charleston County Sheriffs Office that she was missing and had not reported to school.

The victim was located the following day at a business complex on Savannah Highway , and told detectives she had been taken from the bus stop by three black males. She said she was then taken to the incident location and sexually assaulted at gunpoint by the defendant and two other black males.

Court documents state the victim was shown a six person photographic lineup and positively identified the suspects. Detectives were then able to obtain arrest warrants for the suspects.

This is an active investigation. Anybody with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.