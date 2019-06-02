Wanted felon from Florida could be in SC,police warn

Folly Beach, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach Police say a man wanted for multiple felony warrants could be in the area.

John Hamilton of Florida was last seen in the area of the 900 block of East Cooper running into the marsh.

Police are searching for Hamilton and say if you see him to immediately call police and don’t approach him because he’s considered dangerous.

Police are warning people to make sure their cars and homes are locked.

Call 911 or 843-725-2433 with any sightings or information.