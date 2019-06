CFD: Fire burns two homes on Twin Eagles Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department officials say they have contained two house fires at 327 Twin Eagles Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the smoke and flames were so big on one house, it spread to a neighboring home, which also caught fire.

Red Cross officials say three adults and one child were displaced after the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fires remain under investigation.