Deep sea fishermen off Charleston coast catch $1 million worth of cocaine

(CNN) – Deep sea fishermen off the coast of Charleston caught a huge batch of cocaine Sunday (6/2).

A package floating in the water had upwards of 100 pounds of cocaine with a street value of up to $1 million.

It was pulled in by the fishermen about 70 miles southeast of Charleston.

Once they realized what it was, the fishermen contacted the Coast Guard.

Police are working with federal authorities to determine the source of the drugs.