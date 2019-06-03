Lawmakers and emergency officials discuss hurricane, flood preparations for 2019 hurricane season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A group of state lawmakers got a close look at the state’s plan for hurricane and flood preparedness for this hurricane season.

This afternoon the group of ten legislators toured South Carolina Emergency Management Division headquarters this afternoon.

The focus was on preparations for floods and hurricanes, both which impacted the state last year.

Lawmakers and emergency officials also discussed how the state would respond in the event of an earthquake.