Trooper injured after shoot-out and pursuit in York County

YORK CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a trooper was injured after a shoot-out with a suspect on Sunday.

Authorities say the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. near Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill.

According to investigators, trooper Paul Wise attempted a traffic stop on Willie Wright, 27, for not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers say Wright then began a short pursuit, which ended on India Hook Road where he struck the gate at Camp Canaan Campground.

After the crash, authorities say Wright exited the vehicle and started shooting at trooper Wise.

This caused him to shoot back at Wright, where they were both hit.

Highway Patrol says both suffered from non-life threatening injuries, but trooper Wise is expected to recover.

SLED is investigating this incident.