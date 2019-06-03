Two SC deputies lose their home after a fire on Grace Street

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies had a house fire on Grace Street that destroyed her family’s home and belongings on Sunday.

Authorities say their deputy has a husband, who is also a deputy for Laurens County and five children.

Newberry County Fire Department says no injuries have been reported.

Deputies say they are starting a gift card drive, preferably gift cards from Walmart or clothing outlets.

You can send the cards to the Sheriff’s Office at 550 Wilson Road Newberry, SC 29108 or mail them to the same address.

Red Cross officials say they are assisting the family displaced from the fire.