Jury finds Timothy Jones Jr. guilty of murdering his five children

It took the jury six hours to come up with the verdict

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — After more than three weeks of testimony, the jury heard enough evidence to convict Timothy Jones Jr. of the murders of his five children.

The jury deliberated for six hours on Monday and Tuesday, concluding beyond a reasonable doubt Jones Jr. murdered his five children back in August 2014.

Nearly sixty people took the stand over the last three weeks, including family members, mental health professionals, and law enforcement officers.

Jones was convicted of killing his five children, ranging in age from one to eight. He drove around the Southeast with their bodies prior to his arrest in September 2014.

Prior to the trial, Jones pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

His defense team argued genetics, drug use, and a brain injury stemming from a car accident when he was 15 led to him going into a psychosis.

The former software engineer had family members, including his father, in the courtroom to hear the verdict.

Once testimony in the sentencing phase wraps up, the jury will determine if Jones will be sentenced to death or to life without parole.

There will be no testimony Wednesday due to a mandatory 24-hour cooling off period. The sentencing phase will begin Thursday morning.