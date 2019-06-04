Local post office no longer staying open 24 hours due to vandalism incidents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The post office in Five Points will now be locked overnight.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service tells ABC Columbia that due to recent incidents of overnight vandalism the lobby of the Greene street location will be only open during business hours.

According to a State newspaper report, a postal employee says people would stay in the lobby overnight often urinating and defecating on the floor.

The area containing post office boxes had been open 24 hours, seven days a week.