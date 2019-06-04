Riverbanks Zoo hosting annual food drive in exchange for guests to receive discounted admission

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will be helping fight hunger and saving guests money on zoo admission during Toucan Tuesdays, starting June 11.

Toucan Tuesdays are where those visiting on that day will receive BOGO admission with a donation of two cans of food to Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Riverbanks Zoo will be offering other perks in addition to the discount admission, like the purchase of one $2 ICEE (16oz.), one $2 fountain drink (24oz.), a two for $20 special on misting fans, plus a two for $5 special on reusable straws.

Toucan Tuesdays will happen every Tuesday, June 11- August 13. The purchase of one general admission ticket will get the second ticket for free. Explorer wristbands and Riverbanks’ memberships are not included in this promotion.

All donation bins will be located at both the Zoo and Garden entrances.

Last summer, the generosity of Zoo guests generated 3,658 pounds of food and provided more than 3,000 meals for struggling families in the Midlands. The food drive has brought in nearly 40,000 pounds of food since the partnership began in 2010.