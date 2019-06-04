Verdict: Jones found guilty of murder in deaths of his five children

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– After hours of deliberation the jury in the trial of Timothy Jones Jr. has reached a verdict.

The jury finds Timothy Jones Jr. guilty in the murders of all five of his children.

According to the judge the sentencing phase of the trial will begin Thursday morning.

The judge says there is a mandatory 24-hr “cooling off” period between when the verdict is read and when the next phase begins.

The potential verdicts were guilty, guilty but mentally ill, not guilty by reason of insanity, and not guilty.

Jones is accused of killing his five children in Lexington Co. in April of 2014.

Prosecutors say he left the children’s bodies on the side of the road in Alabama after driving around with them for days.