LCSD: Motorcycle gang member wanted for multiple drug charges

(Courtesy: LCSD) Mark Slusher

(Courtesy: LCSD) Tabitha Brown



LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a motorcycle gang member is wanted on multiple drug charges.

Authorities say Mark Slusher faces several charges, including exposing a child to meth, trafficking and distribution of meth, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to investigators, they arrested a co-conspirator of Slusher on May 31st for drug charges.

Deputies say Tabitha Brown is charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and heroin and two counts of distributing meth.

If you know where Slusher is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.