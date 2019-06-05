SC Forestry Commission lifts statewide Red Flag Fire Alert

The SCFC is lifting the statewide Red Flag Fire Alert, effective immediately. SCFC officials still urge vigilance when burning outdoors. The alert is being lifted because of improving weather conditions. Reminder: State law requires you to notify the SCFC before burning outdoors pic.twitter.com/wO5wXoM81i — SCFC (@ForestryCommish) June 5, 2019

SOUTH CAROLINA (WOLO) – South Carolina Forestry Commission officials say they have lifted the statewide Red Flag Fire Alert effective immediately.

Officials say the alert is being lifted due to improving weather conditions.

Richland County officials say they have also lifted a burn ban due to improved fire conditions.

The National Weather Service of Columbia say South Carolina is expecting rainfall over the next several days.

Forestry officials say the state law requires you to notify the SCFC before burning outdoors.