Six Chants selected on day three of MLB Draft

Conway, S.C. – Coastal Carolina baseball had six student-athletes in Cory Wood, Scott McKeon, Zach Biermann, Jake Wright, Keaton Weisz and Kyle Skeels all selected on day three of the 2019 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, Wednesday, June 5.

Wood was selected in the 19th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates, McKeon went in the 21st round to the Detroit Tigers and Biermann was picked in the 23rd round by the Houston Astros. Wright was chosen in the 32nd round by the Pirates, while Weisz and Skeels were both picked in the 36th round by the Los Angeles Angels and St. Louis Cardinals, respectively.

The six Chants join fellow 2019 draftee Anthony Veneziano who was selected in the 10th round by the Kansas City Royals on day two.

The seven Chants selected in this year’s first-year player draft are the must in a single season since seven in 2010, which is also tied for the most in a single season in Chants’ history along with 2007.

The seven draft picks also marks the fourth-straight year in which Coastal has had four picks or more go in the draft.

Cory Wood

Chosen as the 574th pick overall, Wood was the catalyst at the top of the offensive lineup for the Chants in 2019 which ranked first in the Sun Belt in 12 different offensive categories on the season.

This season, Wood led the team and the Sun Belt in walks with 60, which also ranked in the top-10 nationally. He was also first in the conference in runs scored with 68 and in runs per game at 1.13 per contest. The second baseman was second in the league in doubles (20), tied for third in stolen bases (20) and fourth in on-base percentage (.462).

Wood hit .315 with two home runs, a triple, 20 doubles, 30 RBIs and 68 runs scored on the season. He totaled 73 base hits, which was fourth on the team, and walked 60 times compared to just 43 strikeouts. His 60 walks are the third-most in a single season in CCU history. The junior posted a .435 slugging percentage and a .462 on-base percentage overall on the season and was 20-for-23 in stolen base attempts.

Over his three years at Coastal, Wood has hit .302 with five home runs, three triples, 43 doubles, 76 RBIs and 170 runs scored, which ranks ninth all-time in CCU baseball history. His 43 doubles rank 18th all-time in CCU’s history, while his .443 on-base percentage is ninth all-time.

Wood also ranks fourth in CCU history in walks with 143 for his career and is tied for 15th all-time in stolen bases with 53 thefts. His stolen base percentage of 82.8 percent (53-64) is 18th all-time as well.

The Raleigh, N.C., native was named the 2017 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and tabbed a 2017 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American in his first year as a Chant. He is a two-time All-Sun Belt selection and was a 2018 Collegiate Baseball All-America third team honoree his sophomore season.

Scott McKeon

Picked at 622nd overall by the Tigers, McKeon has made his impact at Coastal Carolina in just one year as a Chant, as he led the team and the Sun Belt in base hits with 87 on the season in 2019, which is tied for 18th all-time in CCU’s single-season history.

The junior shortstop hit .340, which was second on the team, with three home runs, a team-high five triples, 18 doubles, 39 RBIs and 50 runs scored. He also posted a .484 slugging percentage and a .399 on-base percentage while starting all 63 games at shortstop for the Chants this season.

McKeon led the Chants with 28 multi-hit games, which included three double-digit hitting streaks on the season including a team-high 14-game hitting streak in March and a season-ending 12-game hitting streak down the stretch of the season.

Zach Biermann

Taken by the Houston Astros with the 706th overall pick, Biermann led the Sun Belt in RBIs with 82 in 2019. He also ranked second overall in the conference in hits (81), second in home runs (18), third in total bases (146), fourth in sacrifice flies (7), ninth in slugging percentage (.564) and 10th in runs scored (54).

On the year, he hit .313 with 18 home runs, 11 doubles, 82 RBIs and 54 runs scored, while posting a .564 slugging percentage and a .399 on-base percentage at the plate. His 82 RBIs tied David Anderson for the most RBIs by a Chant in a single season, while his 18 home runs are tied for the 10th-most in CCU’s single-season record book.

The power-hitting lefty recorded a team-high 22 multi-RBI games, including three games of five RBIs overall, and was second on the team with 22 multi-hit games on the season. He tallied a career-high three home runs, including a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning in the 14-13 win over UT Arlington on May 24 in the 2019 Sun Belt Championship Tournament, one day after hitting two home runs in the win over Texas State.

Over his two years at Coastal, Biermann was a two-time All-Sun Belt first team selection and a two-time Sun Belt All-Tournament team honoree. He was named a 2018 ABCA third-team All-American and an ABCA All-Atlantic Region first team member his junior season.

For his career at CCU, the Wisconsin native hit .308 with 31 home runs, which is tied for ninth all-time in Coastal history, 25 doubles and 111 runs scored. He drove in 139 RBIs, which is tied for 18th all-time in school history, while his .563 career slugging percentage ranks eighth all-time in CCU history.

Jake Wright

Wright, who was recently named to the 2019 NCAA Atlanta Regional All-Tournament team, was selected as the 964th overall pick by the Pirates.

Tabbed the 2019 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year, Wright was also named to the All-Sun Belt second team and the Sun Belt All-Tournament team this season.

The first-year Chant led the team and was second in the Sun Belt in hitting at .355 overall on the season. He led the Sun Belt in on-base percentage at .516 on the year and was second in the league in walks with 45. Wright was also fifth in the conference in slugging percentage (.601) and fifth in hit-by-pitch (16), while also ranking seventh in runs scored (57).

In 2019, Wright hit a team-best .355 with 11 home runs, two triples, eight doubles, 49 RBIs and 57 runs scored. He walked 45 times, compared to just 37 strikeouts, posted a .601 slugging percentage and a .516 on-base percentage for the season.

He finished the season with 20 multi-hit games and 11 multi-RBI games.

Keaton Weisz

Chosen by the Angles as the 1,081st overall pick, Weisz hit .187 with three home runs, a triple, 13 RBIs and 18 runs scored in just 20 games in limited action this season due to various injuries.

Known for his defensive glove and throwing arm in the field, Weisz is arguably the Chants best defensive player over the last two years after transferring in from Auburn in 2017. In his two years at CCU, the California native has hit .223 with six home runs, three triples, 11 doubles, 46 RBIs and 46 runs scored. He is 8-for-9 in stolen bases and as totaled 57 base hits in just 71 games played.

Kyle Skeels

The 1,085th selection by the Cardinals, Skeels had a career season in 2019 in which he was a 2019 Buster Posey Award Watch List member, a two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week, a 2019 All-Sun Belt second team selection and named to the 2019 Sun Belt All-Tournament team.

Skeels, who caught 53 games behind the plate for the Chants this season, hit .319 with 10 home runs, 14 doubles, 55 RBIs and 50 runs scored. He also posted a .550 slugging percentage and a .446 on-base percentage while tallying a team-high eight sacrifice flies and swiping four stolen bases. The 6-2, 250-pound catcher led the team with 18 hit-by-pitches, which was also among the league leaders in the Sun Belt.

He totaled 18 multi-hit games and 14 multi-RBI games on the season, while behind the plate he threw out 17 would-be base stealers, which was second in the Sun Belt, and had two pickoffs.

In his three years at Coastal, Skeels has hit .299 with 101 total base hits. He has posted 20 home runs, 24 doubles, driven in 97 RBIs and scored 85 runs. His has also recorded a .547 career slugging percentage, which would rank 11th all-time if he had enough at-bats, and a .410 on-base percentage.