State Museum remembers D-Day 75 years after invasion

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Thursday marks the 75th anniversary of the largest invasion by air, land and sea in history.

On June 6th, 1444, Soldiers, planes and ships from the United States, Britain and Canada stormed the Nazi-Occupied French beaches of Normandy.

The D-Day Invasion, as it was soon called, is credited with changing the course of World War II with Germany surrendering less than a year later. We spoke with a historian at the South Carolina State Museum who says much of D-Day was planned right here in South Carolina.