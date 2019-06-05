Suspect accused of shooting trooper fights extradition to York County

(Courtesy: WSOC) SC Highway Patrol trooper Paul Wise

(Courtesy: Mecklenburg Co. Detention Center) Willie Wright



ROCK HILL, S.C. (WOLO/WSOC) – The man accused of shooting a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper is fighting extradition to York County.

Court officials in Charlotte say Willie Wright, 27, was in court Tuesday about him being extradited, which he refused.

WSOC reports the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s request for a $1 million bond for Wright was approved.

The report continues to say the solicitor has reached out to Governor McMaster to reach out to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to approve Wright’s extradition to York County.

Highway Patrol says around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, trooper Paul Wise attempted a traffic stop on Wright for not wearing a seat belt near Mount Gallant Road.

Troopers say Wright then began a short chase, which ended on India Hook Road where he struck the gate at Camp Canaan.

According to investigators, Wright started shooting at trooper Wise, prompting him to shoot back at Wright, where they were both hit.

According to WSOC, prosecutors said Wright shot the trooper, who was wearing a vest, with “cop killers”, bullets that can pierce through body armor.

Highway Patrol says trooper Wise has been released from the hospital and he will start administrative duties when he returns to work.

Authorities say Wright faces life in prison if convicted.

He’s being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

SLED is investigating this incident.