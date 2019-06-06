Batesburg man accused of beating his grandmother to death arrested

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington County deputies have charged a Batesburg man with murder after authorities say the man beat his grandmother to death.

Deputies say, 30 year old Dustin Edward Hoff, has been charged with Murder for the beating death of his grandmother, identified by the Lexington County Coroner as 77 year old Elaine Hall. Authorities say Hoff will also be charged with Ill Treatment of an Animal. According to arrest warrants, a dog was found stabbed to death inside the home of the victim.

Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says Ms. Hall’s family called deputies requesting a welfare check be carried out at the Neely Wingard Road home where Koon says they discovered her dead inside. A short time later, deputies say while at the scene of the crime they saw Hoff driving past Hall’s home inside her vehicle.

Officials say Hoff was pulled over and arrested for Driving Under Suspension, before he was interviewed and charged with Murder. Hoff is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.