Corrections officer accused of bringing inmates contraband, exchanging nude photos arrested

McCormick, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services arested former corrections officer, 24 ear old Tyshiana Brown released the arrest warrant today for former Correctional Officer Tyshiana Brown from Iva, SC.

According to a warrant obtained by ABC Columbia News Brown faces charges for allegedly trying to conceal and providing tobacco to inmates housed at the McCormick Correctional Institution. Brown is also charged with misconduct in office and threatening the life of a public official , that according to officials included two correctional officers.

According to the arrest warrant, Brown is accused of sending a threatening message to two of her co-workers via SnapChat on or around April 1st, 2019. After the threat was received in a text message, officials say the officers reported that they were not safe to return to work. The Warrant, inmates confirmed that Brown communicated with some of the incarcerated inmates through text messages and also exchanged nude photographs with them, the warrant says were later found on Browns’ cell phone.

Brown now faces Unlawfully Furnishing or Attempting to Furnish a prisoner with Contraband, Threatening Life of Public Employee and Misconduct in Office.