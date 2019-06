Man accused of stealing over a thousand dollars of items in Red Bank

(Courtesy: LCSD/Twitter) Man accused of stealing over $3,000 worth of items from a truck in Red Bank.

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say a man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a truck.

Authorities say the incident happened on Sunday in Red Bank.

According to investigators, the man in the surveillance images is accused of taking over $3,000 worth of equipment from a truck.

If you recognize this man, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.