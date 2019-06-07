City of Columbia summer movie series cancelled for tonight

Quintara Hatten,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The scheduled City of Columbia summer movie series for tonight, June 7th has been cancelled due to rain in the forecast.

The next movie is scheduled for Friday, June 21. Every other Friday between now and August 2nd they’ll show a free feature film at Earlewood Park. Located in the amphitheater at 1113 Recreation Drive in Columbia.

The following movies are free and open to the public:

  • June 21 – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (PG)
  • July 5 – “Bumblebee” (PG-13)
  • July 19 – “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (PG-13)
  • August 2 – “Captain Marvel” (PG-13)

The pre-show activities will begin at 7:45 p.m. Movies will begin at sunset.

Categories: Local News
Share

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts