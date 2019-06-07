Flooded roadways, downed trees, light outages causing drivers to find alternate routes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department has asked drivers to seek alternate routes until further notice in areas of Lexington County.

Lexington County is currently experiencing over 1,000 power outages in the area.

Also happening in Richland County drivers are asked to avoid flooded roads, due to cars being stranded/stalled on Main and Whaley Street in Columbia.

