Flooded roadways, downed trees, light outages causing drivers to find alternate routes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department has asked drivers to seek alternate routes until further notice in areas of Lexington County.

Lexington County is currently experiencing over 1,000 power outages in the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT – Standing water at the 600 block of Industrial Drive has the roadway closed. Please seek an alternate route until further notice. pic.twitter.com/iVHCBcltNL — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) June 7, 2019

TRAFFIC ALERT – Harmon Street in the area of Corley Street, Legion Drive and Creps Street have rising water in the roadway. Please seek an alternate route until further notice. pic.twitter.com/dAlqO3nkNK — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) June 7, 2019

Also happening in Richland County drivers are asked to avoid flooded roads, due to cars being stranded/stalled on Main and Whaley Street in Columbia.

Happening now — June 7th @ 7:17 PM. Roadway flooding with drivers and cars stranded/stalled by floodwaters at Main & Whaley. DON’T DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADS! #caewx #scwx @CityofColumbia pic.twitter.com/EBHiWjUGtd — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) June 7, 2019