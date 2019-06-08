Deputies investigating deadly shooting at SC nightclub

by Tonya Brown

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a nightclub on Lockemy Boulevard in Dillon County, according to Captain Cliff Annette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Arnette said the victim is a man who appears to be in his mid 20’s.

He said they’re following all leads to solve the shooting and make an arrest.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said he will release information after he gets a briefing from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and notifies the victim’s next of kin.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 15 as we work to learn more.