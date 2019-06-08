Dozens of SC churches fund private Emanuel documentary premiere

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens of Lowcountry Churches are helping pay for the private premiere of the Emanuel Church Documentary.

“This documentary that’s been put together has allowed us to come together again,” said Craig Tuck, Volunteer Organizer for the premiere. He said the documentary premiere will cost around $50,000, which pays to rent the Gaillard Center and for catering, ushers, security, and equipment to play the film.

Churches have donated between $500 and $5,000 in recent months. The entire cost to produce the documentary was paid for by NBA star Steph Curry and actors Viola Davis and Mariska Hargitay, who all serve as producers on the documentary.

“To be a part of honoring them in some way, it was a no brainer,” said Seacoast Church Lead Pastor Josh Surratt. He sees the documentary as another chance for Lowcountry churches to unify.

“We’re all caught into this story, we’re brought into it,” Tuck said. It’s a story that still hurts for many four years later.

“I think it’s going to bring hope and healing to many. For many family members, it’s still going to be that reminder of the pain.”

Pain still felt even as grace is still given.

Tickets to the documentary can be purchased here.